Rep. Pallone calls for US military aid to Armenia

Congressional Armenian Caucus founding Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) calls for US military aid to Armenia to protect itself.

Addressing the Congressional Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide on Wednesday, Pallonne also noted that “there has to be a lot more humanitarian assistance for Artsakh, and a way has to be put forward, and the US back it, so that the people of Artsakh can go back to their country – to go back to Artsakh.”

Twenty US legislators – Democrats and Republicans, from the US House and Senate – joined together Wednesday evening at a landmark gathering in the US Capitol dedicated to justice for Artsakh (2023) and the Armenian Genocide (1915).