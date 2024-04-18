Lithuania ready to support Armenia in developing closer relations with EU – PM

The delegation headed by Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan was received by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė in Vilnius.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the relations between Lithuania and Armenia, welcoming the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia.

Alen Simonyan expressed gratitude to Lithuania for continuous support to institutional reforms in Armenia and high-level political dialogue.

The parties discussed the security and economic situation in Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus.

The Speaker of the National Assembly reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus, emphasizing the need to implement the “Crossroads of Peace” project.

At the core of the conversation were the prospects of Armenia-EU trade, economic and energy cooperation, the liberalization of EU visas for Armenian citizens, the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, and the imperative to return Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan.

Ingrida Šimonytė emphasized that Lithuania is ready to support Armenia in developing closer relations with the EU and establishment of peace in the South Caucasus.