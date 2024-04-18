Armenia’s pavilion at 60th Venice Biennale preparing to welcome guests

The official Armenian pavilion of the 60th Venice Biennale, located on the “Magazine del Sale” platform, is preparing to welcome visitors.

Daniel Danielyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, and Svetlana Sahakyan, the head of the Department of Contemporary Art, who is also the coordinator of the official pavilion of Armenia, are in Venice to organize the opening ceremony.

On April 17, Deputy Minister Daniel Danielyan toured the pavilion and discussed a number of organizational issues. The jury of the 60th Venice International Art Biennale also visited the Armenian pavilion in order to get acquainted with the project presented.

The pavilion will be open to public from April 20 to November 24.

Armenia is presenting an insightful multi-media project Echo by Paris-based artist Nina Khemchyan. The co-organizer and general sponsor of The Armenian Pavilion in 2024 is the Cafesjian Center for the Arts (CCA). The curator of the National Pavilion is Armen Yesayants, the Director of Exhibitions of CCA.