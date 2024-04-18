Armenian PM, French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group discuss regional processes

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Brice Roquefeuil, Head of the Directorate for Continental Europe of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Issues related to the consistent development of Armenia-France cooperation were discussed. In particular, reference was made to the steps taken towards the implementation of joint programs in the economy, infrastructure development, humanitarian spheres.

The interlocutors touched on issues of regional importance, including the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the steps taken by the Armenian government to solve the humanitarian problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh. The sides exchanged thoughts regarding the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government.

Issues related to Armenia-European Union cooperation were also addressed.