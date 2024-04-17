UCLA recognizes Armenian Genocide with week of public events

UCLA student groups, the Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA and other campus partners are sponsoring a series of performances, lectures, film screenings and other events over the coming days to recognize and explore the Armenian Genocide and to celebrate Armenian heritage.

Returning this year is the Armenian Students’ Association at UCLA’s annual Coachellian cultural show, a community event featuring Armenian music, dance, comedy, art and more. Performers include students, alumni and members of Los Angeles County’s Armenian American community — the largest population of Armenians in the world outside Armenia.

Faculty and fellows from UCLA, including Anna Aleksanyan, researcher in the Promise Armenian Institute’s Armenian Genocide Research Program, and Professor Movses Pogossian of UCLA’s Armenian Music Program are featured during the week’s events.

Visiting speakers and participants in this year’s events include Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and author Peter Balakian and Armenian Film Society founder Armen Karaoghlanian.

All commemorative events are free and open to the public: