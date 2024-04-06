Armenia reports shooting from Azerbaijani side in different directions of the frontline

Units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire towards Armenian combat positions overnight, using small arms of various calibers. The intensity of the firing varied across several directions of the border.

Specifically, firing occurred towards the combat positions near Sotk (Gegharkunik Province) between 22:25 -22:50, near Verin Shorzha (Gegharkunik Province) at 23:15, near Kut (Gegharkunik Province) at 00:15, near Aravus (Syunik Province) between 23:15-23:20, near Chinari (Tavush Province) between 23:05-23:20, near Movses (Tavush Province) between 00:15-01:20.

According to the Defense Ministry, the shooting was mostly non-targeted and irregular.

Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia observed significant vehicle movements of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces towards Ishkhanasar between 21:00 and 23:00.

“The aforementioned actions by the Azerbaijani side were evidently provocative, aiming to elicit similar counteractions by the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia to substantiate Azerbaijani disinformation in recent period,” the Defense Ministry stated.

Assessing the situation, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia refrained from actions that could contribute to further escalation, leading to the calming of the situation along the border.

The Ministry of Defence also reports that the Azerbaijani propaganda apparatus disseminated disinformation yesterday, misrepresenting the routine rotation of Armenian Armed Forces units as front-line build-up.

The relevant unit of the RA Ministry of Defence, which monitors and analyzes open sources, has observed an increase in the dissemination of disinformation by the Azerbaijani press regarding Armenian media in recent days.

Hence, the Ministty urges compatriots to remain vigilant and rely on official news sources. The Ministry of Defence will continue to inform the public about developments along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and contact line.