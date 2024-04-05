Jordan condemns Israeli attempt to seize Armenian Christian Church property in Jerusalem

Jordan on Thursday condemned an attempt by Israeli authorities to seize control of a property that belongs to the Armenian Christian church in the Old City area of occupied Jerusalem.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said Israeli Police attempts to evacuate the “Cows’ Garden,” part of the property of the Armenian Patriarchate, is “invalid and unacceptable measures under the international law and a violation to the existing historical and legal status quo in occupied Jerusalem.”

It said Israeli provocative measures against Christians in occupied Jerusalem and assaults on clergy are a “flagrant and unacceptable” violation of international law and existing historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities.

It urged the international community “to assume its responsibilities and to stop the ongoing Israeli violations of the international law.”

“The 16-century old Armenian presence in Jerusalem is under threat by Israel. By confiscating Armenian Patriarchate’ land and continuing to harass Christians of Jerusalem, Israel is trying to alter identity of the Holy City. The Church is fighting back. The international community must support it,” Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, said in a post on X.