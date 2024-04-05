Israel says it will open new aid routes into Gaza

Israel says it has approved the opening of two humanitarian routes into Gaza, to allow more aid into the territory, the BBC reports.

The Erez Gate in northern Gaza will be temporarily re-opened for the first time since the start of the war and Ashdod Port will also be opened for humanitarian deliveries.

More aid from Jordan will be allowed to enter via the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

It comes hours after Joe Biden spoke with Israel’s PM for the first time since seven aid workers were killed.

According to a readout of a phone call between the US president and Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr Biden warned that Israel must take steps to prevent civilian harm and humanitarian suffering if it wanted to maintain US support.

Mr Biden essentially gave the Israeli government an ultimatum – take concrete steps to prevent civilian harm and ensure safety for aid workers or US policy in respect of Gaza would change.

Seven people working for the food aid charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on Monday.

The WCK convoy they were travelling in was hit by an Israeli air strike as it travelled south along the Israeli-designated coastal aid route, just after they had unloaded more than 100 tonnes of food from a barge at a warehouse in Deir al-Balah.