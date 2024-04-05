Crossroads of Peace initiative aims to promote connectivity and dialogue with neighboring countries and beyond, Armenian PM says

This high-level meeting signifies Armenia’s expanding partnership with the United States and the European Union, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said ahead of the EU-US-Armenia high-level meeting in support of Armenia resilience in Brussels.

“Despite facing multiples crises, Armenia has made significant progress towards ensuring democracy, expanding the achieved progress. We firmly believe that respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms underpin our cooperation,” the Prime Minister said.

“The Republic of Armenia reaffirms its commitment to advancing justice and public sector reforms, build a stronger and more secure advanced country. Building on our fruitful political cooperation, it is high time we foster our economic collaboration, promote trade and look into expanding our partnership and mobility,” PM Pashinyan stated.

“We are determined to enhance the competitiveness of Armenia’s private sector, to expand to new markets. Further, we stand ready to improve our investment climate and make it more appealing to European and American companies. We expect our partners to assist us in modernizing Armenia’s quality infrastructure, reach business networks and explore potential trade facilitation schemes,” he added.

“Promoting social-economic inclusion and addressing the short- and long-term needs of more than 100,000 forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh is also of paramount importance. Our collective efforts should focus on empowering refugees, rebuilding their lives with dignity through housing and economic activation policies,” the Prime Minister stated.

PM Pashinyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to normalization of relations with Azerbaijan based on mutual recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991.

“Armenia is also fully committed to the delimitation of borders based on the Alma-Ata Declaration and unblocking of all regional communications based on full respect of the countries’ sovereignty and jurisdiction, and the principles of equality and reciprocity. To achieve this objective we have introduced the Crossroads of Peace initiative, which aims to promote connectivity and dialogue with neighboring countries and beyond. To enhance synergies in the wider region with the support of EU’s Global Gateway strategy, and expect the support of our partners in this regard,” the Armenian Prime Minister stated.