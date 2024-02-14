Vahan Kerobyan steps down as Minister of Economy

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan has announced his resignation.

“During these three-plus years, I have worked with unwavering devotion, filled with love for every citizen of Armenia. I worked at least six days a week, from 8 am to 9 pm on average, with a total of 15-16 vacation days used over three years. I lived every day of my work with the dominant desire to have a strong Armenia as soon as possible. I was determined, honest and devoted to the motherland,” Kerobyan said in a Facebook post.



“Compared to 2020, the GDP of Armenia in 2023 increased by about 100% in US dollars, and by about 50% in AMD. During this period, Armenia rose from 112th place to 86th place in terms of GDP per capita, we surpassed Azerbaijan, Belarus and many other countries with this indicator for the first time. The budgeted programs of the Ministry of Economy increased from 12.5 billion drams in 2019 to 91 billion drams for 2024. Labor productivity, volume of investments, and foreign trade turnover of Armenia have increased sharply,” he noted.

He thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve the country. Vahan Kerobyan assumed office on November 20, 2020.



