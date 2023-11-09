Russia announces 40 tons of humanitarian aid for Armenians displaced from Nagorno Karabakh

Russia will deliver 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Yerevan in the coming days, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today.

“We are assisting Armenia and the Karabakh Armenians in the humanitarian sphere, in particular, 40 tons of humanitarian aid have been prepared by the government of the Russian Federation, taking into account the needs of the Armenian side. It will be delivered to Yerevan in the coming days,” Zakharova said.

According to her, taking into account the approaching winter period, “the humanitarian cargo includes a mobile power station capable of supplying energy to dozens of houses.” “The upcoming humanitarian action complements a number of steps already taken by the Russian side to support displaced people from Nagorno Karabakh,” the diplomat added.