Illegal demolition activity reportedly resumes at Armenian Gardens in Jerusalem

Illegal demolition activity has resumed on the Cows’ Garden (Armenian Gardens) property of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, 301 reports.

According to the source, a group of Armenians sat in protest on the wall being torn down as the bulldozer continued with the destruction. The Israeli Police arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

XANA Capital, led by George Warwar, has initiated unauthorized construction work on the disputed land known as the Cows’ Garden in the Old City of Jerusalem, located within the Armenian Quarter.

The wall being torn down is situated right next to the Armenian Theological Seminary, adjacent to the residential areas of Armenian civilians.

XANA Capital’s first attempt at unauthorized construction occurred on October 26. On November 2, 2023, the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem began the process to nullify the contentious lease.