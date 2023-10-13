Tigran Avinyan sworn in as Mayor of Yerevan

Tigran Avinyan was sworn in as Mayor of Yerevan at a special sitting of the Yerevan City Council today.

Avinyan took the oath with his hand on the he cuneiform record of the foundation of Erebuni-Yerevan dated 782 BC.

Takin up the office, the Mayor pledged to abide by the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia, the decisions of the City Council, to perform the duties of the Mayor honestly and faithfully, to serve for the sake of Yerevan’s prosperity and act for the benefit of its residents.”

Attending the inauguration ceremony were President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, other officials.