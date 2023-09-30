Artsakh’s former FM David Babayan detained by Azerbaijan

David Babayan, Adviser to Artsakh President and Former Foreign Minister, has been detained by Azerbaijani authorities, the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office confirms.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Babayan has been charged with “planning, preparing, unleashing and waging an aggressive war.”

David Babayan said earlier this week he was included in the black list of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani side had demanded his arrival in Baku for investigation.

The former Foreign Minister of Artsakh said he was therefore heading from Stepanakert to Shushi.