Artsakh’s state institutions to be dissolved until January 1, 2024, according to presidential decree

President of the Republic of Artsakh Samvel Shahramanyan has signed a decree on actions arising from the situation created after September 19, 2023.



According to the decree, in connection with the current difficult military-political situation, based on the priority of ensuring the physical security and vital interests of the people of Artsakh, taking into account the agreement reached through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent with representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan that free, voluntary and unhindered travel is ensured for residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including military personnel who laid down their arms, with their property on their vehicles along the Lachin corridor, and guided by Article 93 of the Constitution of Nagorno-Karabakh, the following decisions have been made:

All state institutions and organizations will be dissolved until January 1, 2024, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) will cease to exist. After the entry into force of this decree, the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, including those located outside the republic, should familiarize themselves with the conditions of reintegration presented by the Republic of Azerbaijan, with a view to making an independent and individual decision in the future on the possibility of staying (returning) in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This Decree comes into force immediately after publication.