More than 200 injured in Stepanakert fuel depot explosion: Medical airlift urgently needed to save lives

More than 200 were injured as a result of the explosion in a fuel depot near Stepanakert, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan says.

According to him, the health condition of the majority is severe or extremely severe.

The medical capacities of Nagorno-Karabakh are not enough to save people’s lives. Medical aviation is urgently needed to save people’s lives, the Ombudsman alarms.

He say the action should be taken without delay.