Protesters clash with Police at a rally in Yerevan

Protesters clashed with Police at a rally in Yerevan’s Republic Square.

The unrest that has entered the second day was sparked by Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression against Nagorno Karabakh, which saw at least 200 people killed.

The demonstration came amid rising discontent with the way the authorities handled the Karabakh issue, the inaction of Russian peacekeepers and the failure of western governments to stop bloodshed.

Citizens threw bottles and eggs in the direction of the Government Office and tried to break into the building surrounded by Police.

A number of protesters have been detained. Additional Police forces have been concentrated in the Square.