Member of the UK House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox visited the entrance to the Lachin corridor with members of the International Christian Solidarity (CSI) human rights organization and the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) philanthropic organization.

“We are in a very sad place, she said, reporting from the place where a convoy of humanitarian trucks is blocked from delivering life-saving aid to Nagorno Karabakh.

Baroness Cox describes it as “a modern day tragedy.”