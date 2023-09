Armenia’s former Representative to CSTO appointed as Ambassador to the Netherlands

President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a decree recalling Victor Biyagov from the post of Armenia’s Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

According to another presidential decree, Victor Biyagov has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Netherlands.

He will also serve as Armenia’s Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.