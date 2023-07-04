Armenian PM, Iranian Ambassador hail the increase of bilateral trade volume

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, who is completing his diplomatic mission in our country.

The Prime Minister thanked the Ambassador for contributing to the effective activity and consistent development of Armenian-Iranian relations. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the years of Mr. Zohouri’s tenure were difficult for Armenia, and despite this, the cooperation between the two countries has consistently developed in various fields.

In particular, the parties emphasized the consistent increase in the volume of bilateral trade, the participation of Iranian companies in the construction works of the Meghri border crossing, the Armenia-Georgia Friendship Bridge, the opening of the Iranian consulate in Kapan, the increase in the flow of Iranian tourists to Armenia, close cooperation in the fields of road construction, infrastructure and energy, as well as bilateral high-level contacts.

Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, in turn, thanked the Prime Minister and the Government for active cooperation and expressed confidence that the Armenian-Iranian cooperation will continue to develop and strengthen in the future.