Azerbaijani forces use drone in the direction of Kapan – Armenia MoD

On June 15, at 3:10 pm, the Azerbaijani forces used a drone towards an Armenian combat position located in the Kapan region, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

