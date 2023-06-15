Home | All news | Politics | Azerbaijani forces use drone in the direction of Kapan – Armenia MoD PoliticsTop Azerbaijani forces use drone in the direction of Kapan – Armenia MoD Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 15, 2023, 16:54 Less than a minute On June 15, at 3:10 pm, the Azerbaijani forces used a drone towards an Armenian combat position located in the Kapan region, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports. No casualties are reported from the Armenian side. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 15, 2023, 16:54 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print