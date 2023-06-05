Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to hold new round of talks in Washington

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will hold another round of talks in Washington.

The new round of negotiations on peace treaty and establishment of diplomatic relation will start on June 12, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan told Armenpress.

She said the details will be announced additionally.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries last met in Moscow on May 19.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov presented their positions on the implementation of the trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

Before that the top diplomats of Armenia and Azerbaijan held four-day talks in the US. The Ministers were hosted in George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. While in Washington they met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.