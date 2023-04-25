Azerbaijan’s unilateral decision to establish checkpoint in Lachin corridor runs counter to EU’s stance – Borrell

Azerbaijan’s decision to unilaterally establish a check point on the entry to the Lachin corridor, which runs counter to EU’s call for reducing tensions, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said at a press conference following the sitting of the Foreign Affairs Council.

“We discussed about Azerbaijan’s decision to unilaterally establish a check point on the entry to the Lachin corridor, which runs counter to our call for reducing tensions,” Borrell said.

“The issue has to be resolved by dialogue, and we have to build confidence with Armenia as a basis to progress towards normalization of their relations,” the High Representative noted.

On April 23, 2023 the authorities of Azerbaijan, in gross violation of the provision 6 of November 9, 2020 Trilateral statement, blocked the Lachin corridor, taking steps to install a checkpoint in the corridor in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.