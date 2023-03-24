Armenia participates in International Agroindustrial Food Fair in Cuba

Under the auspices of the Armenian Ambassador to Cuba Anahit Harutyunyan and the efforts of the trade representative’s office, Armenia is participating for the first time in the International Agroindustrial Food Fair (FIAGROP) annual international agro-industrial exhibition-fair held in Havana from March 20 to 26.

Armenia showcases agricultural products, brandy and wines at the event.

FIAGROP 2023 is a space for the exchange between the participants through exhibitions of products and services, workshops, conferences, product launches and business forums.

It allows participants to learn about sectoral policies, business and investment opportunities, as well as the scientific potential and international trends related to the field, which will constitute the basis for promoting commercial activities between the participating countries.