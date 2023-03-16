In Jermuk, CSTO Secretary General visits areas affected by Azerbaijani aggression

On a working visit to Jermuk, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov visited the areas affected by Azerbaijan’s September aggression, the Mayor of Jermuk Vahagn Arsenyan informs.



The CSTO Secretary general was briefed on the damage caused to the economy of the city, as well as the many social and psychological problems caused by the aggression.

It was noted that at the time of the military operations, there were many tourists in the sanatoriums of Jermuk, and that not only military positions, but also civil infrastructures were targeted by the Azerbaijani aggression.



In a Facebook post, the Mayor expressed gratitude to CSTO General Secretary Imangali Tasmagambetov for keeping the military operations against the peaceful city and their consequences in the spotlight, as well as for his compassionate attitude.