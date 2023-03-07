French MFA says necessary to shed light on deadly incident near Lachin corridor

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs says all the light should be shed on the deadly incident near the Lachin corridor.

“We mourn the casualties caused by the serious incident on March 5, when a vehicle carrying police officers traveling near the Lachin Corridor was targeted by Azerbaijani forces in the area under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces,” Spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry told reporters at a briefing.

“It is important to shed light be shed on the facts. We also call for strict respect for the ceasefire,” the Spokesperson said.