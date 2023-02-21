Armenia, UAE to cooperate in cybersecurity

Armenia and the United Arab Emirates will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan and Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity of the UAE Government.



The interlocutors discussed the possibilities of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates in the field of cyber security.



On February 18, the delegation led by the Minister of High-tech Industry Robert Khachatryan left for the United Arab Emirates on a working visit to participate in the international defense conference and the “IDEX 2023” military-industrial exhibition.

Eighteen Armenian companies showcase the latest achievements and potential of Armenia in the field of information, defense and military technologies and engineering solutions under at the exhibition.