Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv – his first visit to Ukraine since the start of the war almost a year ago.

The surprise visit came as he travelled to neighboring Poland to meet President Andrzej Duda.

Joe Biden had a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and said he was “looking forward to discussing the world” with him.

Biden and Zelensky then appeared alongside each other in central Kyiv and later gave a joint address, in which Zelensky thanked Biden for the “unwavering” support Ukraine had received from the US.

President Biden commended Ukraine’s courage during the war, while noting he had visited Kyiv six times when he had earlier served as vice president.

“I knew I would be back,” he said.

Earlier, Biden said Washington would provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth $500m that would be announced tomorrow.