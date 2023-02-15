Armenia extended a hand of solidarity in this difficult time, Turkish FM says

Armenia has extended a hand of friendship to our people in this difficult time, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with visiting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.



“Armenia has sent a search and rescue team of 28 people to our country. They have rescued one of our little girls and a teenager in Adiyaman since 8 February. They worked hard, we saw how happy they were while doing this. On the other hand, Armenia has sent a humanitarian aid. Armenia extended a hand of solidarity in our difficult time,” Cavusoglu said.



Mirzoyan, on the other hand, said, “Armenia decided to send teams and humanitarian aid to Turkey right after the terrible earthquake. I am very happy that Armenian search and rescue teams, together with their partners, saved lives. Symbolically, a historical event took place, humanitarian aid was sent though the border that had been closed for 30 years,” he said.

He reiterated Armenia’s willingness to build peace, fully restore the relations with Turkey.