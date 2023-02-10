St. Anna Armenian Church in Syria damaged in earthquake

St. Anna Armenian Church in Syria was damaged in the earthquake that struck the country on Monday. As a historical church, Anna has become a place of pilgrimage for the Armenian people.

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, learned with deep pain about the huge ruins in Al-Yacoubiyah village, where the church is located.



His Holiness closely follows the situation. “Our officials show special care and attention to Armenians that sheltered in seven centers, providing them with everything necessary,” the Catholicosate of Cilicia said.