Chair of US House Foreign Affairs committee urges Azerbaijan to ensure unimpeded passage through Lachin corridor

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul has urged the government of Azerbaijan to facilitate fully unimpeded free passage through Lachin corridor.

“I’m concerned about the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Lachin Corridor and urge the Gov of Azerbaijan to facilitate fully unimpeded free passage. All parties must redouble efforts to secure a lasting peace between Armenia & Azerbaijan,” Rep. McCaul said.

CHM @RepMcCaul “I’m concerned about the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Lachin Corridor & urge the Gov of Azerbaijan to facilitate fully unimpeded free passage. All parties must redouble efforts to secure a lasting peace between Armenia & Azerbaijan.” https://t.co/gOIi051jR8 — House Foreign Affairs GOP (@HouseForeignGOP) January 30, 2023

The Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – has been closed by Azerbaijanis since December 12 under fake environmental pretext.