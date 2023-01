A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit 34 km southeast of the city of Khoy in Iran at 22:14 local time (18:13 GMT), the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The quake was registered at the depth of 10 km. The intensity reached 8 at the epicenter.

The tremor was felt in Armenia’s Syunik and Vayots Dzor, Ararat, Kotayk and Armavir regions, as well as in capital Yerevan.