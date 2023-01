Less than a minute

Wizz Air to launch flights from Yerevan to Dortmund, Sofia, Katowice and Prague

Wizz Air will start operating flights on four new routes.

The flights on three routes will start operating from 29 April 2023.

Dortmund – Yerevan- Dortmund flights will be operated twice a week: every Wednesday and Sunday.

Sofia-Yerevan-Sofia flights will be operated every Wednesday and Sunday.

Katowice-Yerevan-Katowice flights will be operated every Wednesday and Saturday.

From June 12, 2023 the airline will start operating flights on Prague-Yerevan-Prague route on Mondays and Fridays.