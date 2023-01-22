Australian Open: Karen Khachanov makes it to quarter finals, expresses support to Artsakh

Russian-Armenian tennis star, Karen Khachanov has made it to the Australian Open Quarter Finals and once again wrote a message of solidarity on the Channel9 camera standing in solidarity with Artsakh.

“Keep believing all the way until the end! Artsakh Stay Strong,” Khachanov wrote.

Artsakh flags made their debut at the Australian Open as Khachanov took on Japans Yoshihito Nishioka.

The 18th seed defeated the Japanese lefty 6-0, 6-0, 7-6(4) to reach the last eight at the year’s first major for the first time. Khachanov, who will next play 29th seed Sebastian Korda, has now advanced to the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams, the 50th man in the Open Era to accomplish the feat.

“First two sets I didn’t know what was going on, but it’s never easy when you are going with the score too easy. You feel it,” Khachanov said. “Then at one point Yoshi tried to turn it around, he pumped the crowd and it’s normal. I tried to stay focussed all the match from the beginning until the end. But it’s not easy to win with this score, three sets, so the third set it was a really tough one and I’m playing well, so I’m really happy to go through.”