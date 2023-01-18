UN Human Rights Chief calls for free and safe movement through Lachin corridor to be fully enabled

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk calls for free and safe movement through Lachin corridor to be immediately and fully enabled.

“Unrestricted access to food, medicine and other basic goods and services is essential to the enjoyment of human rights by the affected population,” the Commissioner said.

UN Human Rights Chief @volker_turk calls for free & safe movement through Lachin corridor to be immediately & fully enabled. Unrestricted access to food, medicine & other basic goods and services is essential to the enjoyment of human rights by the affected population. — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) January 18, 2023

Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan bas blockaded the Lachin Conidor – the only laud route to the outside world for 120.000 Armenians in Artsakh. The blockade has hindered the delivery of essential supplies such as food, medicines, gas etc.