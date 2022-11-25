Aliyev says stands against participation of France in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan

Paris cannot participate in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, the meeting on December 7 will not take place, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the international conference “Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics.”



“Less than a week after the meeting in Prague, French President Macron in his interview criticized Azerbaijan and accused us of what we did not do. It was followed by a well-known resolution of the French Senate followed, which is absolutely unacceptable and offensive,” the politician said.



This, Aliyev recalled, was followed by “another anti-Azerbaijani resolution” by the French National Assembly and an “attack attempt” through the La Francophonie summit, which, according to him, is “unacceptable.”

The President also claimed that the Azerbaijani side has the original text drawn up by France in tandem with Armenia, which, according to him, is “full of accusations and insinuations.”



“Given all this, it is clear that France cannot take part in the peace process. And this is not our, but their fault, since neither the United States nor Russia has ever officially taken sides. This means that the meeting of 7 December will not take place. And we will consider other alternatives. Let’s see who will act as an intermediary and on what platform,” Aliyev said.