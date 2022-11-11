30 days to go: Countdown to Junior Eurovision 2022 begins

The countdown to Junior Eurovision 2022 officially began with a solemn ceremony in downtown Yerevan today featuring Armenia’s entrant Nare Ghazaryan and winner of last year’s event Malena.

Yerevan’s Deputy Mayor Tigran Avinyan thanked Malena for bringing this pan-European competition to Armenia.

“The event will be watched by millions of people from all over the world. This is a real celebration for our city. The Yerevan City Hall is specially preparing for the festive decoration and lighting of the city. This year, the main Christmas Tree of the republic will be lit by participants of the Junior Eurovision,” Avinyan said.

Hovhannes Movsisiyan, executive director of the Public Television Company, noted that a lot of work has been done so that everyone can participate in the celebration. “I remember the preparations a year ago, on the eve of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. We did everything for Malena to stage a wonderful performance and win. And so the miracle happened, and the competition came to Armenia. In the coming month, the city will breathe with Eurovision,” he said, adding that tickets will be on sale soon.

Movsisiyan thanked the Armenian government, the Yerevan City Hall and all partners for support.

The event was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, diplomatic representatives of the participating countries, partners of the competition and fans of Eurovision.

On December 5, the participants of the competition will light the capital’s main Christmas tree in Republic Square. The most awaited event of the year will take place on December 11, at 19:00, at the Sports and Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan.