Italy earthquake felt in several countries

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans, the BBC reports.

Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties.

Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region and trains were halted around the city of Ancona because of suspected track damage.

Italian officials said the quake was 8km in depth.

It was felt in Rome in the west and Bologna in the north-east as well as across the Adriatic in Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The first and strongest tremor at 07:07 (06:07 GMT) was followed by a number of smaller shocks.