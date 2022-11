International partners congratulating Azerbaijan’s celebrations today, should try to figure out where are now Armenians living in Shushi, Hadrut, other villages, Armenia’s Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said in a Twitter post.

“They will just realize that they’re actually congratulating Azerbaijan for ethnic cleansing, so, legitimizing it,” he added.

Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day on November 8, the day the city of Shushi, Artsakh, was occupied in 2020.