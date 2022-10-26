Armenia hopes peace deal with Azerbaijan will be signed by yearend – PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he would like to see the peace deal with Azerbaijan signed by the end of the year.

Asked whether it was realistic, PM Pashinyan said “the Government and I will make every effort to make it realistic.”

He stressed that an important nuance is that the delimitation works should have been completed before the peace treaty is signed.

“How realistic is this? Given that in Prague, we reached an agreement that it will take place on the basis of the 199 1borders, it could be realistic, as those borders are actually known,” Pashinyan said.

He attached importance to a start of dialogue between Stepanakert and Baku. “This is a very important factor, and there should be certain visible mechanisms of protection of the rights and security of the people of Artsakh.”

The Prime Minister stressed that animosity and the situation in general should be controlled, because when uncontrolled, it can only bring harm.