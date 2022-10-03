For the second time, Azerbaijan refuses to release Armenian POWs – PM Pashinyan

For the second time the Azerbaijani side has refused to fulfil its promise to release Armenian prisoners of war, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

“This is already the second time when Azerbaijan refuses to fulfill its promise to release Armenian POWs. The first case was in May, when a promise was made in Brussels, and the second time is now, when in Washington Azerbaijan committed to release 17 Armenian POWs until 9/30,” Pashinyan said.

According to the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, the agreement on release of 17 Armenian prisoners of war captured during the September aggression by September 30th was reached during a meeting at the White House hosted by S President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan on September 27.