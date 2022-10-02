Perpetrators must be held accountable: Armenian FM discusses Azerbaijani war crimes with EU Special Representative

On a working visit to Geneva, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the imperative of eliminating the consequences of Azerbaijan’s recent aggression against the Republic of Armenia, the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia, the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war illegally held in Azerbaijan, and the unconditional preservation of the cease-fire regime.

Minister Mirzoyan strongly condemned the gross violations of international law and the war crimes committed by the armed forces of Azerbaijan, in particular, the deliberate targeting of the peaceful population and civilian infrastructure, the inhumane torture, and the extrajudicial killings of Armenian prisoners of war. He stressed that the perpetrators must be held adequately accountable, including through the application of sanctions.

During the meeting, issues related to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed.