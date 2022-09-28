An attack on Armenian sovereignty and democracy: PM Pashinyan says Azerbaijani invasion must be condemned and stopped

The Azerbaijani invasion must be condemned and stopped, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said ion Twitter.

The post follows a fresh Azerbaijani attack, which saw three Armenian soldiers killed.

The Prime Minister described it as “an attack against Armenian independence, sovereignty and democracy.

As a result of a new @Azerbaijani attack 3 Armenian soldiers have been killed today within the territory of @Armenia. This is an attack against Armenian independence, sovereignty and democracy. The Azerbaijani invasion must be condemned and stopped. #StandForArmenianDemocracy! — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) September 28, 2022

“Withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops and deployment of an international observer mission on the Armenian territories affected by Azerbaijani occupation and bordering areas is an absolute necessity,” the Prime Minister said.