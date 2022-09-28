PoliticsTop

An attack on Armenian sovereignty and democracy: PM Pashinyan says Azerbaijani invasion must be condemned and stopped

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 28, 2022, 23:26
Less than a minute

The Azerbaijani invasion must be condemned and stopped, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said ion Twitter.

The post follows a fresh Azerbaijani attack, which saw three Armenian soldiers killed.

The Prime Minister described it as “an attack against Armenian independence, sovereignty and democracy.

“Withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops and deployment of an international observer mission on the Armenian territories affected by Azerbaijani occupation and bordering areas is an absolute necessity,” the Prime Minister said.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 28, 2022, 23:26
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button