Foreign military attachés briefed on situation after Azerbaijan’s large-scale provocation

Head of Defense Policy and International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, Levon Ayvazyan, and Deputy Head of the Operational Main Department of the Armed Forces, Colonel Albert Baghdadyan, met with the military attachés of foreign embassies accredited in the Republic of Armenia today to present the situation created as a result of the large-scale provocation of the Azerbaijani side.



It was noted that the Azerbaijani side intensively uses various artillery means, large-caliber rifles and anti-aircraft missiles, targeting not only military but also civil infrastructures. Casualties are repotted on the Armenian side.



The units of the Armenian Armed Forces continue to fulfill the combat tasks set before them, taking all the necessary measures to counter the enemy.



It was emphasized that the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan is fully responsible for the large-scale provocation.