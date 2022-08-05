Azerbaijani MPs make confessions about ethnic cleansing policy in Artsakh, Armenia’s Ombudsperson reveals

Azerbaijani MP Gudrat Hasanguliyev made a confession about the Azerbaijani state policy aimed at the ethnic cleansing of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan reveals.

In particular, the lawmaker stated that “Armenia should put an end to its territorial ambitions towards Azerbaijan and stop supporting the bloody separatism of Karabakh. Unless this is done, we should not recognize their (the population of Nagorno-Karabakh) right to life in peace.” Subsequently, the MP stated that in the current situation it is not possible for Armenians to live in Azerbaijan.

Another deputy, Fazil Mustafaev, echoing his colleague, also directly threatened the physical existence of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“In reality, there are a number of examples and proofs of the Azerbaijani policy of ethnic hatred and ethnic cleansing of Armenians, however, it is striking that high-level officials representing the Azerbaijani leadership are making these statements amid provocations carried out by their armed forces in recent days, as a result of which two Armenian servicemen were killed and 19 others were injured,” the Ombudswoman said.

“It is a fact the right to life of the peaceful population of Nagorno-Karabakh is not guaranteed, and the Azerbaijani officials are directly confirming that,” she said.

The Ombudsperson has shared this information with foreign colleagues, as well as with the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), which in the coming days will review Azerbaijan’s periodic report on the implementation of the UN International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.