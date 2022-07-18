Covid cases grow in Armenia

The Covid numbers tend to grow in Armenia with 629 new cases reported in the past week.

A total of 5,681 tests were performed in due period, 311 people recovered, no deaths were registered.

The total number of cases has now reached 424,400.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) last week urged governments across the world to deploy measures like masking and improved ventilation amid growing cases of Covid.

While many governments of wealthier countries have all but abandoned coronavirus restrictions following successful vaccine rollouts, the organization’s director-general emphasized that the pandemic is “nowhere near over”.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said sub-variants of Omicron continue to drive new waves of cases, hospitalizations and deaths around the world.

Amid increasing COVID transmission and rising hospitalizations, Dr Tedros urged governments to “deploy tried and tested measures like masking, improved ventilation and test and treat protocols.”