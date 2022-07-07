Yerevan, Tehran keen to strengthen bilateral relations: Armenian PM hosts Iran’s top security official

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Shamkhani.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Shamkhani’s visit to Armenia, attaching importance to the continuous development of friendly and brotherly relations with Iran.

“High-level mutual visits are important for solving this issue. I am happy to note that we have managed to create a very good working atmosphere with the Iranian President, Mr. Raisi. I am happy to see that there are also good working relations between our other partners, which is appropriate for two neighboring and friendly states,” Nikol Pashinyan said. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Mr. Shamkhani’s visit will be effective in the context of the issues on the bilateral agenda.

The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran thanked for the reception and conveyed to Prime Minister Pashinyan the warm greetings of the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. Ali Shamkhani noted that Iran is also interested in developing and strengthening relations with Armenia in all fields. In this context, the interlocutors referred to a number of issues of bilateral cooperation.

The sides exchanged thoughts on ensuring regional stability and security. Ali Shamkhani emphasized that Iran considers any attempt to change the geopolitical situation in the region unacceptable and noted that his country also supports the process of unblocking infrastructure within the framework of preserving the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

The interlocutors emphasized that strengthening of economic ties is fundamental for the development of Armenian-Iranian cooperation in various directions. In this context, Nikol Pashinyan and Ali Shamkhani emphasized the need to boost the existing cooperation in trade, infrastructure, energy, industry and other areas. The parties discussed current programs and projects, as well as those of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Pashinyan asked to convey his warm greetings to both President Raisi and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.