CoE Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić to visit Armenia

On June 16-17, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić will pay an official visit to Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

On June 17, the meeting of the Foreign Minister of Armenia and the Secretary General of the CoE will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Marija Pejčinović Burić will participate in the ceremony of the release of memo envelope dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Armenia’s accession to the Council of Europe.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia and the Secretary General of CoE will deliver statements to the press.

Within the framework of the visit, Marija Pejčinović Burić will meet with President vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Catholicos of All Armenians. Meeting with the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia and the Minister of Justice are also scheduled.