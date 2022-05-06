Precision Agriculture Center with drone training lab opens at Agrarian University of Armenia

The Precision Agriculture Center with a drone training laboratory was opened today at the National Agrarian University of Armenia.

The laboratory was set up and furnished within the framework of the European Union-funded Green Agriculture Initiative (EU-GAIA) project, which is co-funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation.

The Agradrons Laboratory will serve university students and lecturers for research purposes, as well as farmers and professionals for production and training purposes.

“The EU is glad that Armenian farmers and students of the Agrarian University now have the opportunity to learn these technologies and use them for educational and production purposes. Innovation is the key to sustainable rural development: through innovation, EU and Armenia can maintain the competitiveness of the agri-food sector and create more and better jobs in rural areas, all the while safe-guarding the planet for future generations,” the EU Delegation to Armenia said in a Facebook post.