Catholicos of All Armenians off to the UAE for short visit

His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today for a short visit, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin informed.

No details of the visit were revealed.

