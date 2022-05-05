Home | All news | Society | Catholicos of All Armenians off to the UAE for short visit SocietyTop Catholicos of All Armenians off to the UAE for short visit Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 5, 2022, 17:24 Less than a minute His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today for a short visit, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin informed. No details of the visit were revealed. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 5, 2022, 17:24 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print